PM Ciuca: 'NATO represents for Romania strongest security guarantee we can count on'

NATO represents for Romania the strongest security guarantee that we can count on, "in the dangerous context created by the Russian aggression in Ukraine" said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Tuesday, in a message on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of Romania submitting accession papers to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Romania is celebrating 18 years of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, period in which our country constantly had substantial contributions to NATO missions and operations, thus consolidating its position of committed, responsible and professional ally. It is an opportune moment to review the steps Romania has taken in all these years, and the appreciation received along the years from the other allied states confirms the trust that our country enjoys within the Alliance and the high level of training, seriousness and courage of our professional soldiers. NATO can count on Romania in the joint efforts to develop strategic defence," said Nicolae Ciuca in his message, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, emphasizes the Prime Minister, NATO represents for Romania the strongest security guarantee that we can count on in times as those that we are living now, "in the dangerous context created by the Russian aggression in Ukraine."

"Ensuring a security framework and stability in the area of the Eastern Flank has become these days an extremely important stake so that the steamroller against democracy started by Russia does not destabilize the entire world. The concrete measures established at the NATO level in support of Romania and the countries that may be affected strengthen the conviction that our citizens, the allied states' economies and democratic values will be safe. At 18 years since the submission of Romania's accession documents to NATO, Romania offers and receives, in equal measure, safety and security," said Ciuca.

"Many happy returns, NATO! Many happy returns to Romania in NATO!," Ciuca also said.