PM Ciuca on energy prices: We have to take measures to ensure Romanian products' competitiveness

Prime Minister and chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca reiterated on Thursday that the price of energy and natural gas will not be increased and that measures must be taken to protect the economic environment "so as to ensure the competitiveness of Romanian products," adding that discussions will continue with representatives of electricity and natural gas area.

At the end of a working visit to Dolj county, the PM stated that the current governing coalition must identify "the best solution for the citizens and for the economy" regarding the price of energy.

"From the discussions I had today it results very clearly that we must take measures so that we ensure the competitiveness of Romanian products. Thus, even at this time, I have stated and I support it within this context, that we need to continue to assess and maintain open the discussions with structures in the area of electricity and natural gas, all those who conduct activities in this area, so that we identify the best solution for the citizens and for the economy. We cannot not take measures, but these measures must be taken based on an open, hones dialogue and, certainly, on an analysis at the coalition level so that we make the best decision, as we have done it so far. (...) At the meeting I had on Monday evening with the suppliers and distributors, they came up with this proposal to think about a variant of ... I would say a semi-regulation, because we have to do it so that we remain connected to the free market. Of course, a lot depends here on the segment, the gap in which the free electricity market will be kept open," the head of the Government stated.

Prime Minister Ciuca mentioned that, next week, he will have a new meeting with energy producers, and, subsequently, he will lay down an analysis together with specialists of the state institutions involved in the decision-making process regarding the energy market.

The Government head paid a visit on Thursday to QFort Factory, Popeci Industrial Park and Softronic.