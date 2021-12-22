PM Ciuca: Pension point to increase by 10 pct, and minimum social allowance to increase to 1,000 lei

Prime Minister Nicoale Ciuca said on Wednesday, during the debates in parliament's plenary session, that the adoption of the 2022 draft budget is a guarantee that social measures will be implemented, such as increasing child allowances, increasing pensions, granting social assistance for pensioners and the annual allowance for people with disabilities.

"At the heart of the government's concerns is the citizen, a commitment that is reflected in the way the budget is structured.In order to protect the incomes of the population, especially those with low incomes or vulnerable groups, we have established a package of social measures, and the approval of the budget for 2022 is the guarantee that these measures can be applied and will take effect from January next year," said Ciuca.The Prime Minister announced the following social measures:- the pension point will increase by 10 pct from January 1, 2022;- the minimum social allowance is increased to 1,000 lei;- increase of state allowances for children to 600 lei, for those up to 2 years old, respectively 3 years for children with disabilities and to 243 lei for children aged between 2 years and 18 years;- the application of social protection measures for the vulnerable energy consumer, by granting the incentive for energy throughout the year and aids for heating the house in the cold season, differentiated by energy source and the family income;- the provision, in January, of a support that would benefit low-income retirees, in order to support the increases in utility prices;- support scheme for the payment of bills related to electricity and natural gas consumption for non-household consumers, namely small and medium-sized enterprises, micro-enterprises, authorized individuals, individual enterprises, family enterprises, through the budget of the Ministry of Energy.AGERPRES