PM Ciuca presents education union representatives measures on increasing teaching staff income

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday at the Victoria Governmental Palace with representatives of education union leaders. During the dialogue, which was also attended by Minister Ligia Deca, PM Ciuca presented the proposed measures to increase the income of education staff.

According to a Government press release sent to AGERPRES, regarding the salary increases requested in the new pay scale of the future law on salaries of personnel paid from public funds, Prime Minister Ciuca presented guarantees on the confirmation of using the average gross salary per economy as a reference for beginner teachers' wage, as starting point for calculating the salary scale in education.

"Thus, at the level of the governing coalition, as already agreed and subsequently presented on Monday, during the meeting of the coalition leaders with representatives of the education unions, an agreement will be reached in this regard, and a memorandum will be adopted at the Government level and published in the Official Journal of Romania. As regards the requests for an increase in the income of education staff, until the new pay scale comes into force, given that already through the measures taken by this government all the incomes of education staff reached the top of the scale, assurances have been strengthened regarding the resources necessary for the allocation of transitional amounts, so that each employee of the nearly 270,000 employees in the teaching and auxiliary teaching staff category will be allocated a net income of 4,000 lei, in two tranches, starting June, and the 65,000 employees in the non-teaching staff category will be granted a net income of 1,500 lei, in two tranches, starting June," the press release said.

These measures taken at the Government level are in addition to the budget allocations already implemented by the current Executive regarding the increase to the maximum of the scales provided under Law 153/2017 for all education staff, along with investments in the infrastructure of the education system, the source said.