PM Ciuca, President of the European Council Michel discuss situation in Ukraine, Moldova

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Monday with President of the European Council Charles Michel the situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the issue of Romania's accession to Schengen.

According to a Government press release, during a working dinner the Romanian Prime Minister had together with the high European official, who is currently paying a visit to Bucharest, they analyzed the situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, particularly from the perspective of the impact of Russia's war on Ukrainian territory and its hybrid actions, told Agerpres.

The President of the European Council thanked Romania for its responsible and determined steps to support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

In his turn, the Romanian Prime Minister highlighted the measures adopted in support of Ukraine, reiterating the need for the EU to remain united and in solidarity.

"Nicolae Ciuca also underlined the need to continue actions for the economic stability and security of the Republic of Moldova, also appreciating the discussions on the launch of a new EU civilian mission to support the increase of Chisinau's capacity to manage hybrid threats. The Prime Minister said that Romania remains committed to continuing its support for the efforts undertaken by both Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova as EU candidate states," the release reads.

In the same context, Charles Michel voiced full support for Bucharest's efforts to join Schengen and readiness to get involved in facilitating a political solution to unlock the EU Council decision.

The Prime Minister also confirmed the continuation of the steps leading to Romania's accession to Schengen as soon as possible, implicitly acknowledging the contribution that Romania has already made to ensuring the EU's internal security, the Government release added.

The President of the European Council was welcomed in Bucharest on Monday by President Klaus Iohannis. Charles Michel will also pay a visit to the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday.