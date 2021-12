PM Ciuca prods fast enactment of OUG on NRRP implementation framework, says process running behind schedule

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca cautioned the ministers that the Executive is behind schedule with drafting the emergency ordinance (OUG) establishing the implementation framework for the National Recovery and Resilience Program (NRRP), stressing that the regulatory act must be approved as soon as possible, agerpres reports.

"The third subject is related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Yesterday, the European Union disbursed to Romania 1.8 billion euros in pre-financing, which is the equivalent of 13 percent of the grant allocation for our country. I just want to emphasize that, reviewing the part related to the government's responsibility, the NRRP has 15 components that cover 6 pillars defined at European level. What I think is also very important to mention is that we have 507 milestones and targets each of the ministries in charge must sort out and follow for implementation. We also have 171 measures, 64 of which are reforms and 107 investments. As such, we are at least behind schedule with working out the emergency ordinance for setting in place the NRRP implementation framework. I would like us to have a discussion to see how soon we can have this ordinance on the table for it to undergo debate and approval," Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday at the beginning of the government meeting.