PM Ciuca received by Moldovan President Maia Sandu

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was received on Thursday in Chisinau by President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu.

The head of the Romanian government is accompanied on his official visit to the Republic of Moldova by Defence Minister Angel Tilvar, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization Sebastian Burduja, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Education Minister Ligia Deca, as well as by the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Mircea Abrudean.

Nicolae Ciuca's meeting with Maia Sandu is scheduled to last approximately one hour.

During his official visit to Chisinau, Nicolae Ciuca will also meet with his Moldovan counterpart Dorin Recean, as well as with the President of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu.

Nicolae Ciuca's agenda also includes a meeting at the headquarters of the Metropolis of Bessarabia with high Chisinau prelates.AGERPRES