PM Ciuca reinforces message for tolerance in response to Hungary's Viktor Orban's statements

On a visit to Alba County on Thursday, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that statements made in Romania at the end of last week by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban are unwanted and have no place in a Europe where 27 countries live in peace and prosperity.

He added that he wants to convey from the heart of Transylvania a message for tolerance, wisdom and solidarity, for respect for European values, adding that a look at history shows us that what unites us is much more important and beneficial than what divides us.

"Romanians are a welcoming people and this was seen in the context of the border war. Romania is perceived as a country where several ethnic groups live together and they live very well, they live in peace and quiet. Such unwanted statements have no place in a Europe where 27 countries live in peace and prosperity. Here, from the heart of Transylvania, I want to reinforce my message for tolerance, for wisdom, for solidarity, for respect for European values and I am convinced that we all, looking at history, can understand that what unites us is much more important and beneficial than what divides us," said Ciuca.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday at Baile Tusnad, where he was on a private visit, that the world is in a decade of dangers and he wouldn't have thought that the pillars of Western civilization would begin to crumble. In his opinion, the migration phenomenon has divided Europe in two and there is a dispute between the two sides.

Ciuca was on an official visit to Alba County on Thursday. He toured the mining company Cupru Min in the town of Abrud, an ambulance station at Campeni, and also the Avram Iancu Memorial House at Incesti.