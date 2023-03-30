PM Ciuca, representatives of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about development of microelectronics

The Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) on Microelectronics and Communications Technologies (IPCEI ME/CT) was the focus of discussions between prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and representatives of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, AHK, at a meeting held at the Victoria Palace, informs the government in a press release.

The meeting was also a good opportunity to reconfirm Romania's commitment to developing a microelectronics ecosystem.

The IPCEI ME/CT project stimulates the competitiveness of the industry, contributes through sustainable economic growth and job creation and can provide solutions or remedies for market failures because it brings together knowledge, expertise, financial resources and economic actors from across the European Union, the release said.

"We are obviously also considering the automotive industry and the opportunity to become a desirable destination also for semiconductor production - and not only for assembly - with the help of the four Digital Innovation Hubs that the project envisages," the prime minister said, as quoted in the release.

Alongside prime minister Ciuca, the dialogue was attended on behalf of the Government by Economy minister Florin Spataru, minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation, Sebastian Burduja, Ciprian Hojda, state adviser in the Prime Minister's Chancellery, representatives of the Ministry of Investment and European Projects.

On behalf of AHK Romania participated: Sebastian Metz - General Director, Ruxandra Dumitrescu - Deputy General Director, Olivia Lungulescu - Public Affairs Specialist, Bosch Robert SRL, Bosch Cluj Engineering Centre: Catalin Golban - Engineering Director, Automated Driving Technology Development, Ionut Muntean - Senior Innovation Manager, Continental AG: Vlad Vinatu - Head of Public Private Partnership SE Europe, Continental Automotive Romania: Christian von Albrichsfeld - County Head & General Manager, NXP Semiconductors Romania SRL: Simona Almajan - Country Manager, Bogdan Costinescu - Director Software Engineering, Security and Operating Systems.AGERPRES