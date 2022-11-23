PM Ciuca: Romania already brings solid, professional contribution to security of Schengen Area and EU in its entirety

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca states that the report of the complementary voluntary fact-finding mission on Romania's implementation of the Schengen acquis shows that our country already brings "a solid, professional contribution to the security of the Schengen Area and the EU in its entirety", told Agerpres.

"I have received with satisfaction the report of the complementary voluntary fact-finding mission on Romania's implementation of the Schengen acquis, published today, which records the very good evaluations of the European experts following the visit they paid in Romania and Istanbul, on November 17, 2022. For the Government of Romania, the reconfirmation, through the report published today, of the fact that we fulfill the requirements provided for by the Schengen acquis in the fields of visa policy and data protection, as well as the fact that Romania is particularly active in judicial cooperation on criminal matters with the rest of the European partners, represents a new validation of our merits to join Schengen," reads a message sent on Wednesday by Prime Minister Ciuca.

According to him, Romania has showed an "exemplary technical infrastructure" and a "solid and efficient" training of the staff.

"We are glad to note that the European experts have particularly appreciated the way in which our country strictly respects the European legislation and procedures, showing an exemplary technical infrastructure, as well as a solid and efficient training of the personnel who manage these areas, according to the Schengen standards. We are all the more justified today to hope that these additional positive results will make possible a positive decision regarding Romania's accession to Schengen. Romania already brings, as can be seen from the content of this report, a solid, professional contribution to the security of this space and of the European Union in its entirety," the Prime Minister's message also states.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca adds that the Government of Romania remains engaged along the same coordinates of seriousness and commitment to contribute to the safety of European citizens.

"Our accession to Schengen brings an undeniable added value in this sense," concluded Ciuca.