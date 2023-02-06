PM Ciuca: Romania is interested in supplementing its consumption needs using Egyptian liquefied gas terminal

Romania is interested in completing its consumption needs using the Egyptian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal, until the moment when it will be able to capitalize on deep-sea gas from the Black Sea, said prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, after the Sunday meeting he had, in Cairo, with the minister of oil and mineral resources from Egypt, Tarek El Molla.

"The diversification of gas supply resources will represent, both for Romania and for Central and Eastern Europe, a solution to strengthen energy security. I discussed in Cairo, with the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, about concrete ways to catalyze our traditional relations through joint projects in the field of energy", stated Ciuca, in a message posted on the Government's Facebook page.

The prime minister expressed his confidence that the necessary solutions will be found to supplement the amount of gas needed by Romania, as well as to provide support to the Republic of Moldova.

"The operating expertise and the transport networks at our disposal are important assets to qualify our country as a partner of the projects jointly developed with the Egyptian investors in the fields of oil and gas. Consultations continue at the level of experts, as well as between the Transgaz National Company and the Egyptian company ENI, which provides 60% of the gas needed for the consumption of this country. The Memorandum of Understanding signed between Transgaz and Egas offers a clear perspective for the realization of our projects," added Nicolae Ciuca.AGERPRES