PM Ciuca: Romania must be among countries where cancer diagnosis is not death sentence.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca pleaded on Tuesday, in a message to the participants of the "Cancer Survivor" debate, for a deep reform of the medical system so that Romania can join the ranks of countries where "a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence", told Agerpres.

"National Cancer Survivor Day, now in its second year, is extremely important from two perspectives. It is an opportunity to honour those who have managed to defeat this terrible disease and it is a celebration that gives hope to the hundreds of thousands of Romanians who are currently fighting against such a cruel diagnosis. The life stories of cancer survivors are spectacular and moving. By showing courage and determination, choosing to fight, they have managed to win the most important battle of their lives, which makes them heroes, because a hero is nothing more than an ordinary person who finds the strength to persevere and resist despite the obstacles that life throws in their way. That is why I bow with respect to cancer survivors in Romania, who, through the power of their personal example offer hope not only to cancer patients at the beginning of their healing journey, but to society as a whole. With a little perseverance, a little more effort and what seemed like a hopeless failure can turn into a success," said Prime Minister Ciuca, in the message presented at the "Cancer Survivor" debate by the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Mircea Abrudean.

Nicoale Ciuca noted that unfortunately, there is hardly anyone who does not know a loved one who has battled this "terrible spectrum of diseases" or who has led a personal battle against a form of cancer.

"Statistics show us a harsh reality (...) and then state institutions must provide answers and concrete solutions, Through all the actions I have taken as Prime Minister of Romania, I have proved that I have understood very well one thing about preventing and fighting cancer. My clear message is that there is no time to lose. We are facing a unique moment of consensus, where cancer patients, the political class as a whole, civil society and the media have agreed that now is the time to act to address this significant public health problem. All state authorities need to work together so that we make patients' lives better and do not burden them with the problems of the health system. Authorities and decision-makers all need to be open to innovative solutions, attentive to the recommendations of specialists and above all to the needs of patients. We have no more important responsibility than guaranteeing the right to health for all citizens of this country," premier Ciuca added.

In his message, the Prime Minister reiterated the Government's commitment to make every effort to bring Romania into the ranks of countries where a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence, which also means a profound reform of the system.

"These are issues that have been dragging on for decades. (...) We need an integrated approach, but also targeted programmes. We must not only look within Romania, but we can take examples from those who have succeeded in other countries and we can ensure that we are the first to implement the principles of the EU Cancer Plan, especially as there are also European funds that we can access through various programmes. We are not alone and isolated in this battle with an extremely aggressive disease, but which can be defeated. I would like to thank all survivors of an oncological diagnosis for the power of the example they set and for the hope that radiates throughout Romanian society. At the same time, I would like to express my gratitude for the efforts made by the representatives of cancer associations and all those who have joined the fight against cancer," said the Prime Minister.

The "Cancer Survivor" debate was organised by National Liberal Party (PNL) Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, under the aegis of the National Cancer Survivors Day and under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.