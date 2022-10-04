PM Ciuca: Romania's 31 bln euro 2021 - 2027 partnership agreement to be signed tomorrow

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that the partnership agreement for the 2021 - 2027 programming period will be signed on Wednesday, noting also that the 31 billion euros in European funds that Romania will receive under the cohesion policy will mean a huge leap for our country, told Agerpres.

"The fact that we managed in the recent months to open financing lines for several NRRP chapters - energy efficiency, transport and educational infrastructure, modernization of public institutions - is proof that things are going in the right direction. The National Recovery Plan and Resilience Plan, Romania's main reform and investment plan for the next four years, is correlated with the new sectoral strategies, with the sustainable development goals. We capitalize on the opportunities offered by European resources both through the previous budget period and through the new multi-annual framework," Ciuca said at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The Prime Minister participated in the signing ceremony for the contracts regarding the financing of the National Museum of Jewish History and the Romanian Holocaust, and of the "Silent Prison" Memorial in Ramnicu Sarat under the NRRP tourism and culture component.