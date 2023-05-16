PM Ciuca says King Charles III visit to Romania on gov't agenda

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, said on Tuesday that King Charles III will visit Romania on June 2, mentioning that this activity is included on the government agenda.

"It is an activity that is planned, it is on the government agenda. We are part of the programme that will be at the level of the President of Romania and so on," Ciuca said, when asked after the PNL National Standing Bureau (BPN) meeting if he had been informed about the visit of King Charles III to Romania on June 2.

Asked how many days King Charles III will stay in Romania, the Prime Minister answered that he does not know this detail. AGERPRES