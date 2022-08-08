PM Ciuca says late academician Tarateanu embodied ideals of Bucovina Romanians

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Monday on the death of academician Vasile Tarateanu, in which he highlighted the activity through which the academician "embodied the ideals of Romanians from Bucovina."

"I have ruefully learned about the passing of academician Vasile Tarateanu, a prominent representative of the Romanian community in northern Bucovina. A writer, journalist, honorary member of the Romanian Academy, chairman of the Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi Romanian Cultural Centre in Chernivtsi, Vasile Tarateanu embodied the ideals of Romanians in Bucovina, keeping the Romanian language, literature and culture alive since the Soviet period and in all these years after the independence of Ukraine. I am standing with the Romanian NGOs and all the Romanians who have read, loved and appreciated him. Sincere condolences to the family. May God rest him in peace!" Ciuca said in a Romanian government's Facebook post.