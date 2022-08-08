 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca says late academician Tarateanu embodied ideals of Bucovina Romanians

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Monday on the death of academician Vasile Tarateanu, in which he highlighted the activity through which the academician "embodied the ideals of Romanians from Bucovina."

"I have ruefully learned about the passing of academician Vasile Tarateanu, a prominent representative of the Romanian community in northern Bucovina. A writer, journalist, honorary member of the Romanian Academy, chairman of the Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi Romanian Cultural Centre in Chernivtsi, Vasile Tarateanu embodied the ideals of Romanians in Bucovina, keeping the Romanian language, literature and culture alive since the Soviet period and in all these years after the independence of Ukraine. I am standing with the Romanian NGOs and all the Romanians who have read, loved and appreciated him. Sincere condolences to the family. May God rest him in peace!" Ciuca said in a Romanian government's Facebook post. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.