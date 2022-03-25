PM Ciuca says NATO decisions guarantee measures expected by citizens regarding their safety, security

The decisions made at Thursday's NATO summit, including the establishment of four battle groups on the Eastern Flank, one of which in Romania, guarantee the measures that citizens expect in terms of their safety and security, Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca says.

"I came back last night from the exceptional summit I attended in the delegation led by the President. There are a few things I want to bring to your attention. The first is the one related to the decision to set up four more fighting groups on the Eastern Flank, one of which will be in Romania. Basically, the decision was made for an action that our country had taken a long time ago, in the sense that we wanted the measures of deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank to be as balanced as possible and able to ensure credible security for the entire Eastern Flank," Ciuca said at the beginning of Friday's government meeting, informs Agerpres.

He added that the Brussels summit also addressed the "elements of strengthening" the support of NATO partners.

"The second, also very important decision, is to say goodbye to the conceptual elements, so that NATO is able to prepare and organize the deterrence and defence of the Alliance in the long term, a concept that will be discussed and approved at this year's summit in Madrid. Also, the elements of strengthening the support of NATO partners were discussed and, consequently, we can say that decisions have been made that come to guarantee everything that means the measures our citizens expect in terms of their safety and security," the prime minister added.