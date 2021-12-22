PM Ciuca says taxes, dues won't grow, while investments will be allocated RON 88 bln

Prime Minister Nicoale Ciuca gave assurances on Wednesday that the government does not target increases in taxes and dues next year and that the draft budget foresees 88.8 billion RON for investments, representing the largest allocation in the last 32 years.

"We will not increase taxes and dues, we will not put pressure on the business environment. We will maintain the current tax regime for SMEs, state aid schemes to encourage investment and all the steps in place to support entrepreneurs. We will support the access to finance of SMEs, by continuing the IMM Invest programme, essential for supporting companies, severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis," he said during the debates in the joint plenary of the two Chambers.

Nicolae Ciuca mentioned that next year's budget "is based on stability and predictability", coordinates meant to encourage investment.

"It is the budget with the highest allocation of investments in the last 32 years, the funds amount to about RON 88.8 billion. It represents, practically, double the amount of investments made in Romania in 2019," he said.

According to the prime minister, the government's intention is "the gradual reduction of the budget deficit" over the next years, given that the effects of the pandemic are still felt at national and global level.AGERPRES