PM Ciuca sends a message of solidarity to Korea, after deadly crush in Seoul

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message of solidarity to South Korea, after the deadly crush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul.PM Ciuca wrote on the Twitter page of Romania's Government the following message: "The Government of Romania stands with the Republic of Korea and the Korean people in these painful times. Condolences to the bereaved families! To the injured - good health and strength!."
The deadly crush occurred around 10:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT), on Saturday, near the Hamilton Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, which is located on a main boulevard surrounded by narrow, sloping alleyways. Tens of thousands of people, many dressed in costumes, celebrated Halloween for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least 151 people - 97 women and 54 men - of whom 19 foreigners lost their lives, firemen told the AFP.
Citizens from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway are among those who lost their lives, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Two Russian citizens are among the dead, TASS reported.
On Sunday morning, the authorities in Seoul indicated that 355 people are missing.