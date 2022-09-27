PM Ciuca: Shinzo Abe shall be kept in our memory as a true friend of Romania

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was "a true friend of Romania," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca mentioned, reiterating his support for raising the relationship between Romania and Japan to the level of strategic partnership.

The message has been conveyed in the context of PM Ciuca attending the state funeral organised in memory of Shinzo Abe.

"Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will also be kept in our memory as a true friend of Romania: he believed in the significant development potential of the Romanian-Japanese special relation, supporting the improvement of the bilateral cooperation at a Strategic Partnership level. As a tribute and as a token of appreciation of the relevant role which he attributed Romania at a strategic level, we are decided to materialise his initiative, as soon as possible, in order to strengthen the bilateral relation within a Strategic Partnership. It is a demarche based on the common values shared by our countries and on the convergence of interests on global issues, including in the current international context," Nicolae Ciuca mentioned, according to a message posted on the Facebook page of the Government, told Agerpres.

He felt honored to represent Romania at the state funeral organised in memory of the former Japanese PM.

"The great man of state will continue to represent a symbol of those defending democracy, being appreciated at international level for his remarkable vision in terms of foreign politics, as well as for the perseverance whom he promoted with cooperation between nations," PM Nicolae Ciuca added.

Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca are in Japan, until Wednesday, to attend the state funeral organised in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The schedule of the visit also includes meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with representatives of the Japanese National Diet, but also with officials from other states who are paying a visit to Japan on the occasion of the state funeral of the former Prime Minister.