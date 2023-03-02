PM Ciuca, Speaker Ciolacu, IntMin Bode tour Heart Institute in Targu Mures

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, and Interior Minister Lucian Bode on Thursday toured the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplant (IUBCvT) Targu Mures, the recipient of the largest funding under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the construction of a new Heart Institute, told Agerpres.

"It was a fruitful meeting from our point of view. We introduced Prime Minister Ciuca and Mr Ciolacu, as well as to the rest of the retinue, to our activity of the highest professional level and we demonstrated that the space somehow constricts us. This necessity has pushed us from behind to fight very hard and submit this project for PNRR funding, to do our homework very well and to reach the first place among the public hospitals to be funded under PNRR. Of course we don't just want to keep this first place, but we want to prove that in April 2026, here, next to the hospital, the building of the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplant Targu Mures a distinct building, a new heart for everyone will be completed," said manager of IUBCvT Targu Mures Mariana Ciorba.

Head of the IUBCvT Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic Horatiu Suciu showed that this visit proved that "healthcare is very important to those who govern us" and that the reason for the visit is the fact that of the 27 healthcare facilities to be funded under PNRR, IUBCvT had the highest score, qualifying for almost RON 105 million in funding.

"We are honoured that both the prime minister and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies were able to visit us, to take the pulse of the institute, to make contact with the staff, with patients. We also visited the ICU, the angio laboratories, the operating theatre; they talked with patients and we are happy that only by showing the good things we do we can demonstrate the usefulness of this institution (...) The institute has the capacity, and here I am primarily referring to the human resource to value this investment, because it is essential that the investment in healthcare produce something. And when we say product, we mean healthcare. In our case, more hearts saved," said Suciu.