PM Ciuca strongly condemns Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has condemned Russia's massive missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, stressing that these actions represent "war crimes" that violate the UN Charter, told Agerpres.

"I strongly condemn the massive Russian missile attacks on civilian Ukrainian infrastructures and peaceful cities. These war crimes, the death of innocent civilians bring so much sufferance and break the Charter of the United Nations," Ciuca said wrote on Twitter on Monday.

According to the Reuters news agency, Ukraine's top general says Ukrainian forces shot down at least 41 missiles that were fired at Ukraine by Russia on Monday morning.

"This morning, 75 missiles were launched. 41 of them were neutralised by our air defence," General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wrote on Twitter.

Several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro on Monday, after Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea, according to Reuters.