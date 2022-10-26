PM Ciuca talks to President of European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the European Union Executive, with President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, within the two-day visit to Brussels, told Agerpres.

Among the topics to be discussed, also included on the agenda are the ones regarding Romania's accession to Schengen and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Also, on Wednesday, the Romanian Prime Minister carried out talks with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

On Wednesday, experts from the European Commission and the EU member states present in Brussels to the Working Group for Schengen issues, their report and conclusions regarding the Schengen evaluation mission in Romania and Bulgaria.