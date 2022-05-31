PM Ciuca - talks with Cypriot ruling party's head, on the sidelines of the EPP Congress

The Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, had a meeting on Tuesday with the president of the Democratic Assembly of Cyprus (DISY), Averof Neofytou, on the sidelines of the European People's Party (EPP) Congress in Rotterdam.

"I really appreciate the cooperation between our parties. I wished him good luck in next year's presidential election," Ciuca wrote on Twitter.The PNL Chairman participates, together with several liberals, in the Congress of the European People's Party in which the EPP leadership will be elected - President, Vice-Presidents, Secretary General and Treasurer.