PM Ciuca: The National Investment and Trade Agency will be operational in a very short time

The National Investment and Trade Agency will become operational in a "very short" time and will be a support tool for the business community, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday at the release of a national ranking of Romania's privately-owned companies, told Agerpres.

"If we currently manage to keep the balance, to give predictability for what the business community in Romania means, it is also due to this stability of trust that we managed to transmit to you, to the business community of Romania, as well as to foreign investors. We did it in such a way that we could optimise and bring to life everything that we decided. We promised that we would make an agency, a tool, which ultimately materialised into an agency that deals with investment and the promotion of Romanian products. It is about the National Investment and Trade Agency. It is going to become functional, we cannot say that it will work miracles overnight, but in a very short time it will become operational and we will be able to come to your aid with this tool,' said Ciuca.

He added that the measures taken by the government were in accordance with the opportunities offered by the access to the European cohesion funds and those allocated under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"I will remember all the debates on the measures that had to be implemented, on the technical procedures that had to ensure equity and access for the entire business community. It is very clear that we cannot achieve our goals without ensuring a business environment that is open to Romanian investors. I have been in a whole series of visits to the country and managed to see both foreign investment and investment on mixed capital and 100% Romanian investment. I want to tell you that I am as impressed as possible and, at the same time, proud when I saw what is still the reality of Romanian investment, the reality and the potential of Romanian capital, which is very clearly distinguished in a whole series of areas where we can perform. It is a shame not to come to the aid of all those who at the moment from the front can demonstrate that we have creativity; we have human resources and we have a framework that can encourage you to continue investing and developing business the countries you have," the prime minister conveyed to the entrepreneurs.

He added that the government will also keep its word regarding the implementation of the procedures and opportunities offered by Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"There are a whole series of technical phases, stages, which we will discuss with you and we will transpose them in administrative measures so that we can have a regulated business environment in accordance with that of the other countries that provide 90% of the world's economic potential," said Ciuca.