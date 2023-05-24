PM Ciuca: This afternoon we'll meet again education unions and I believe we'll find a solution.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, at the Florica Villa in Arges, that he will have a meeting on Wednesday afternoon with the education unions and hopes that together they will agree on a solution, told Agerpres.

Ciuca said it is unacceptable for a teacher to start his career with a net salary of 2,500 lei.

"We had meetings with the leadership of the education unions, this afternoon (Wednesday afternoon, editor's note) we will have another meeting and I believe that together we will agree on a solution, because we made the appeal in the context in which we presented everything that has been done this year and half for education. Last year we allocated 2 billion more to education, this year 6 billion, plus the way we have managed and will continue to manage the reform process through the education laws and the money that comes from the PNRR, of course, through our responsibility, to solve the problem of salaries in education, through the new salary law as well, because it is absolutely unacceptable for a teacher to start his/her career from a net salary of 2,500 lei," said Ciuca.

The prime minister referred in context to the pay law, saying that it will be brought forward.

"What I asked the representatives of the trade union branches was to understand that any intervention of ours now will have to be corrected by the pay law, which we have undertaken to bring forward, and on July 15, together with the Ministry of Labour, to enter dialogue with all professional categories, with education and health as a priority, and this way to manage to complete the law by September 1st, based on the dialogue with the associative environment, and to bring it to Parliament. Complementary to what we have mentioned so far and you know very well were the measures we have taken so that we can ensure the necessary bonuses for new teachers," said Ciuca.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, was present on Wednesday at the Florica Villa in Stefanesti, Arges County, at the event marking the 148th anniversary of the party.