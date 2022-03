PM Ciuca to go to Warsaw on Thursday for joint meeting of Romanian, Polish governments

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that together with a governmental delegation he would go to Warsaw for the joint meeting of the Governments of Romania and Poland, underscoring that the meeting had a special relevance both for the bilateral relations and for discussing the security issue in Eastern Europe, following the Russian armed forces' invasion in Ukraine.

"Tomorrow we'll go to Warsaw to carry out the joint government meeting. I wish to mention that it is an activity that has been planned way ahead. The activity has a special relevance for strengthening the bilateral relations between Romania and Poland and, of course, it has a special relevance for what it means discussing the security issue in Eastern Europe following the Russian armed forces' invasion in Ukraine," Nicolae Ciuca said in the beginning of the Government meeting on Wednesday.