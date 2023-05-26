 
     
PM Ciuca: Today, I should have ended my term; we decided to continue dialogue with unions in Education

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday that the dialogue with the unions in Education will continue.

"Today, I should have ended my term in office if the situation had remained at a certain balance. (...) After the discussions we had at the coalition level and last evening, and this morning, we decided to continue the dialogue with the unions in education," Ciuca said at the Victoria Palace, in a statement delivered alongside Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor.

