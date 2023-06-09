PM Ciuca: Units 3 and 4 of Cernavoda n-power plant is a necessary investment for the future of Romania.

Developing units 3 and 4 of Cernavoda nuclear power plant is a necessary investment for the future of Romania and will meet over a third of the estimated energy demand for the years 2030-2031, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, told Agerpres.

Ciuca on Friday attended the signing ceremony of a support agreement for the development of units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant national strategic project.

"This is a crucial moment for the development of the energy sector in Romania and, of course, for the production of energy from clean and non-polluting sources. Signing the support agreement for the development of the national strategic project Units 3 and 4 of Cernavoda is not only a joint institutional effort, but also a firm commitment of the Romanian government to the successful completion of this project. I am convinced that the involvement and support of the Romanian officials at the highest level are essential for the continuation of the Cernavoda project and for the completion of the activities in the second stage of development in the estimated schedule," said Ciuca.

He added that Europe and the whole world are concerned with providing the necessary energy for citizens and economies in accessible and environmentally friendly conditions, and Romania is no exception.

"In recent years, we have managed to take important steps in everything that means protecting Romanian consumers, developing the energy system and achieving our goal of energy independence. The long-term plans and established investments will secure our continuously growing consumption needs for an economy and a society on a path to sustainable development. Giving the context, the development of units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda is a necessary investment for Romania's future and will meet over a third of the estimated energy demand for the years 2030-2031," said Ciuca.

He mentioned among the expected social benefits the expansion of the production capacity at Cernavoda, and preserving over 20,000 jobs in a top field where Romania has experience at the highest standards.

He added that, along with the project of units 3 and 4, the development of technology based on small modular reactors will turn Romania into a leader in clean and safe energy.

At the same time, Ciuca said that Romania continues to rely on the support of the United States of America for the development of the civil nuclear programme, one of the pillars on which the energy profile of the country will be strengthened in accordance with the European vision of environmental protection and the goals of decarbonisation.

Ciuca went on to say that that European support is equally valuable for achieving the said objectives.

"I am welcoming the decision of the European Union Modernisation Fund to invest EUR 2.4 billion in boosting the green transition. With additional investment of EUR 1.1 billion, Romania is the main beneficiary of the decision. Ladies and gentlemen, we all want unlimited energy, accessible to citizens and investors, produced under safety circumstances and caring for the environment," said Ciuca.

Signing the agreement along with Ciuca were Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita and Secretary General of the Government Marian Neacsu.