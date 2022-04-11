 
     
PM Ciuca urges young people to demand war crime perpetrators brought before international courts

Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a Conference on the Future of Europe on Monday that young people should demand that those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine be brought before international courts.

"What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy caused by the illegal, unprovoked, unjustified invasion by the Russian armed forces of Ukraine that is causing tragedies that we would never have thought could happen in the 21st century, as a result of which we have millions of citizens leaving their homes, abandoning their purpose there, in their family, in their community, and seeking refuge to avoid the horrors of this invasion," he said.

He asked the young people in attendance to make efforts to integrate the Ukrainians who have chosen to stay in Romania.

"Please, through your generosity, through your solidarity, through your capacity for inclusion, accept the children of Ukraine, help them, guide them and integrate as much as possible those who have chosen to stay here and why not, use your voices (...) to demand that those guilty of these war crimes be brought before international courts to be held accountable for everything they have done there," added Ciuca.

The prime minister attended the first part of the conference together with European Commissioner Adina Valean.

