PM Ciuca: US commitment to strengthening US presence in Romania, real evidence of strong strategic partnership

The US commitment to strengthening the American presence in Romania is real proof of a strong strategic partnership, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday after the announcement by US President Joe Biden that the US will actually increase troop presence in Romania.

"The US commitment to strengthening the American presence in Romania is real proof of a strong strategic partnership! The explicit announcement by President Joe Biden is really welcome to Romanians," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message on the Romanian government's Twitter page.

US President Joe Biden announced at a news conference on Wednesday that the US military presence in Poland and Romania will be increased.

"(...) we're going to actually increase troop presence in Poland, in Romania, et cetera, if in fact he moves because we have a sacred obligation in Article 5 to defend those countries. They are part of NATO. We don't have that obligation relative to Ukraine, although we have great concern about what happens in Ukraine," said Biden.

stiripesurse.ro
