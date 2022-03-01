PM Ciuca, U.S. Vice President reaffirm their governments' determination to continue supporting Ukraine

During a phone talk today between Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the decision of both governments was reaffirmed to continue supporting the Ukrainian government and people against the Russian military aggression, the government said in a release.

According to the cited document, the two top officials looked at the security situation in the region following Russia's military attack on Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The U.S. Vice President thanked Romania for supporting the Ukrainian refugees," noting also the importance of allied solidarity on NATO's eastern flank, which reinforces security guarantees.

In his turn, the Prime Minister thanked on Romania's behalf for the supplementation of U.S. troops in Romania, emphasizing the solidity of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the U.S. which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022.

"The meeting also confirmed the determination of both governments to continue supporting the Ukrainian government and people against the Russian military aggression," the statement said.