PM Ciuca voicing support for n-power projects: Let us manage to control the energy market

On Monday, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca showed his support for the development of projects in the area of nuclear energy, expressing his confidence that based on co-operation with French experts, new production facilities will be developed and existing ones will be strengthened.

The statements were made at the Grand Matinal Digital event organised by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania.

"You talked about the development of projects in the nuclear area. There are facilities that at the moment can have consistent effects in terms of the energy market, developing new facilities that will benefit not only us, but all our strategic partners. They are projects we are working on together. We need to share experience in areas that are not available to anyone and I hope that through this collaboration, through this co-operation, scientists will put together their ability and creativity and really we will be able to develop new production facilities, to strengthen our existing facilities and to manage together to control the energy market, not to be controlled by it, as it is happening now, having the most serious effects on everything that means our daily life," said Ciuca, told Agerpres.

He reiterated the importance of the Franco-Romanian strategic partnership and highlighted the fact that France is "one of the most important commercial partners" of Romania, ranking 3rd in terms of exports and the 6th in terms of imports.

"This situation generated by the war in Ukraine has shown us all (...) how important co-operation, collaboration, dialogue, flexibility and transparency are in terms of economic relations, and I think it has also highlighted something very important, which we all face and which we all talk about, namely the need to ensure the coherence of the supply chains which, at the moment, enormously affects everything that the business sector means, no matter the field we are referring to," said Ciuca.

He added that Romania is characterised by political stability, which "gave more confidence" to all strategic partners, as well as investors.

"The stability and predictability of tax policies are solid arguments for any business plan, and I am certain that through the measures we have taken... it is not by chance that foreign investment has increased by 21% and, equally, not by chance, in the government agenda we have undertaken to ensure the largest amount for investment from our own budget. As such, the government I lead is pro-business, pro-investment, we always have the door open to dialogue and you can be sure that we will not say 'no' to any opportunity designed for the development of bilateral economic relations," he said.