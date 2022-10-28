PM Ciuca: We allocate 1 billion lei for modernization of locomotives; 7 billion lei for Cluj Metropolitan Belt

The Government will approve, on Friday, through two decisions, the allocation of 1 billion lei from the PNRR for the modernization of locomotives and train carriages and seven billion lei from the Operational Transport Program 2021-2027 for the Cluj Napoca Metropolitan Belt, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, told Agerpres.

"Because we talked about transport infrastructure, we will have two decisions: a Government decision by which we will use money from PNRR. It is about one billion lei for the modernization of locomotives and trains, so that we facilitate access to modern transport conditions in our country. The other project is a project that is part of the Transport Operational Program 2021-2027, it is intended for the Municipality of Cluj Napoca through which both the reduction of traffic is achieved, practically removing traffic from the Municipality of Cluj Napoca and ensuring connectivity with the A3 highway. It is a substantial project of approximately 7 billion lei. I am convinced that it is to the benefit not only of the people of Cluj, but also of all those who need the easiest access to the transport infrastructure and economic objectives in the metropolitan area of Cluj Napoca Municipality," the prime minister said at the beginning of the Government meeting.