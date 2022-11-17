PM Ciuca: We cannot say that what's happened in Poland cannot happen here

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Baia Mare that an incident like the one in Poland in which a missile killed two people in a town near the border with Ukraine, is very difficult to predict and that "we cannot say that such an incident cannot happen" in Romania as well, told Agerpres.

Asked if additional security measures are expected in Romania's counties on the border with Ukraine, following the incident in Poland, Ciuca said that it is a problem that belongs to the Ministry of National Defence, which is probably considering measures.

"At this very moment, it is a situation that still has an emotional effect and it is normal to be like that because people have died. It is a problem that actually depends on the measures that are taken at the level of the Ministry of National Defence and I would not want to anticipate the measures that are probably under consideration. About this part of safety, I can tell you, as I would do every time I had the opportunity, and now I say it again, that by everything we do at the level of the government together with the allies we do nothing but take all the measures so that we will not face such incident. Romania is a safe country. Of course, we cannot say that what happened in Poland cannot happen here; it is very difficult to predict, it is very difficult to anticipate such an event. I do not want to tell you now that we have the technical means to prevent any such situation. It's impossible," said Ciuca.

The missile that killed two people fell in Poland amid Russia heavy bombing of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine on Tuesday, including near the border with Poland.

After Russia was initially named a suspect in Tuesday's bombing, which raised fears of an escalation of the conflict with NATO, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday said that the missile very likely came from Ukraine's missile defence system.

Before Wednesday's virtual meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg blamed Russia, saying that it is clear that it is not Ukraine's fault and that primarily the responsibility for the fall of the missile lies with Russia, which continues its illegitimate war against Ukraine, according to the AFP news agency.