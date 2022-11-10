PM Ciuca: We shall provide everything necessary, in case the number of Ukrainian refugees increases

The authorities in Bucharest will do everything necessary in order to be able to continue managing the situation of Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, emphasizing that Romania was the first state in the European Union to implement an integration plan for the citizens arriving from the neighboring country, told Agerpres.

The Prime Minister was asked, in a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, what concrete measures will Romania take to welcome the new refugees expected to come from Ukraine and where they will be accommodated, in the context in which the cold season is approaching.

"You know very well that Romania was the first state in the European Union to create a plan for the integration of refugee citizens from Ukraine. That plan was constantly updated according to the dynamics of the number of Ukrainian citizens who cross the border, and within it, there are all elements integrated both with what is provided by the Romanian state and with those provided by international institutions - we are talking here about the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Union, as well as the integration of the component of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees," PM Ciuca said.

He added that, currently, there are phases for implementing these measures.

In this context, the Prime Minister also mentioned the fact that the Romanian side will continue to financially support the accommodation of Ukrainian citizens.

The Romanian Prime Minister participated, together with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, in the opening of the Vicovu de Sus (Romania) - Krasnoilsk (Ukraine) border crossing point and customs office.