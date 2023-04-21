PM Ciuca: We will receive full funding on Request 2 for payment under PNRR, no risk of losing funds

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Friday, in Brasov, that there is no risk for Romania to lose European funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and that the money for the second payment request will be received soon.

"Yesterday (Thursday - ed.n), in the government meeting, the secretary of state with the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) presented the elements of progress for the two benchmarks (on energy - ed.n) and we are going to receive the full financing for the second payment request," said Nicolae Ciuca.

Asked when this will happen, the prime minister answered "as soon as possible", adding that "the decision is up to the European Commission".

MIPE announced, a week ago, that Romania did not fulfill two milestones of Payment Request 2 from the PNRR, the Ministry of Energy being responsible for both milestones, told Agerpres.

According to MIPE, the second tranche of payment from the PNRR, with a total net value of 2.81 billion euros, targets 51 milestones and targets, and milestones 129 and 133, which would not have been met, are worth 143 of millions of euros.