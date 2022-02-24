PM Ciuca welcomes VOC officials, underlines importance of strengthening transatlantic relations

On Thursday at the Romanian Government House, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed an official delegation of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC), a non-profit anti-communist organisation in the US, underscoring the importance of strengthening the transatlantic relationship to Romania's democratic and prosperous future.

According to a government press statement, discussed at the meeting with VOC Chairman Andrew Bremberg, and the chairman of the VOC Board of Trustees, Edwin J. Feulner, were the situation generated by the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, with Ciuca emphasising that Romania benefits from solid security guarantees because of its NATO membership and because of its strategic partnership with the US.

"I appreciate the remarkable initiative to build the memorial museum dedicated to the victims of communism in Washington DC, which will make an essential contribution to our transatlantic relationship. Along with the three museums dedicated to the victims of communism that Romania will build in Bucharest, Ramnicu Sarat and Timisoara, such landmarks will not let us forget the horrors, the humiliations, the underdevelopment, and the poverty that the communist dictatorships brought to this part of Europe. The suffering of generations brutally crushed by the mechanisms of communism cannot be forgotten, especially at a time when the democratic world is facing revisionist aggression, when military force is violating the rules of international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the tried Ukrainian people," Ciuca is quoted as saying in the statement, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Romania is grateful for the benefits of its strategic partnership with the United States, both in terms of the security umbrella offered inside NATO and in terms of the investment of American companies that contribute to the country's development," says PM Ciuca.

Ciuca mentioned a series of recent meetings with executives of American companies (AmCham and AMRO). "I am pleased to note the interest of American investors in Romania and the fact that they will continue to develop their projects. It is the clearest sign of the strength of our partnership, along with the significant presence of the US military in our country," he added.

The VOC officials presented the latest developments in a project under which a memorial museum dedicated to the victims of communism in Washington DC will open in 2022, commending the Romanian government for educating the younger generations in the spirit of democratic values.