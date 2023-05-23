PM Ciuca: We'll continue dialogue with Education unions, problems not solved by blocking school year.

The dialogue with the education unions will continue, as education remains a national priority for the governing coalition, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, stressing however that some of the measures requested cannot be implemented at this time without the risk of exceeding the budget deficit target Romania assumed, told Agerpres.

He participated, at the Victoria Palace, in the signing ceremony of funding contracts to support the national research and development system by attracting highly specialised human resources from abroad, including from the scientific diaspora.

"At the moment, we have a strike called by the education unions and I would like to underline a few points that must be known and understood by all of us. We have discussed with the representatives of the unions, at the level of the Ministry of Education, as a team at the level of the Government, with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, at the level of the Legislature and, of course, with the representatives of the coalition, in order to have as honest a dialogue as possible and to make it clear that these are not just words, but that we have undertaken that education is the number one national priority, and this will happen, both through the government programme and through the way it will be reflected in the measures we have taken, we will take, so as to ensure the future of our children, the future of our country," said Ciuca.

He pointed out that the problems in education cannot be solved by blocking the school year.

He brought to mind that the new Education Laws had been voted in Parliament and were meant to be implemented as soon as possible.

According to him, however, there are measures that are very difficult to implement at the moment.

"But the other issues that we discussed at the meeting with the trade union leaders are absolutely very, very difficult to achieve at the moment, given that - and once again I appeal - we must understand that Romania must continue to benefit from European funds (...) we have a deficit target that we must meet. We cannot increase spending at this time, because absolutely any such spending has an effect on the deficit and, once we have lost control over the deficit, it is clear that we are no longer meeting our objectives and we are entering a new paradigm, which I do not know who will control," explained the PM.