PM Ciuca - working meeting focusing preparations for winter season, from energy sector perspective

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a working meeting on Tuesday, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, to discuss the stage of preparations for the winter season, considering the latest developments in the energy sector in Romania, Agerpres reports.

The working meeting will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport, as well as Ministers of Energy, Virgil Popescu, Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode.Representatives of Transelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz companies and of the Ministry of Environment will also participate.