 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca - working meeting focusing preparations for winter season, from energy sector perspective

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a working meeting on Tuesday, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, to discuss the stage of preparations for the winter season, considering the latest developments in the energy sector in Romania, Agerpres reports.

The working meeting will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport, as well as Ministers of Energy, Virgil Popescu, Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode.

Representatives of Transelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz companies and of the Ministry of Environment will also participate.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.