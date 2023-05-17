PM Ciuca:We'll continue to take measures to get below 10% with inflation,earlier than end of the year.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday that further measures will be taken so that inflation reaches below 10pct, "perhaps earlier than the end of the year."

"In the latest data report presented by the National Institute of Statistics, one figure is very important, namely the fact that inflation decreased in the first quarter to 11.2pct, as such, we will continue to take measures and do it in such a way that we fit in with inflation, maybe earlier than the end of the year it will be below 10pct," the prime minister stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

According to him, at the same time, the trend of economic growth must be maintained, told Agerpres.

"According to the data from the National Institute of Statistics, the outlook based on the results obtained in the first quarter forces us to continue making decisions and having an approach as coherent and correlated as possible with both the business environment and our strategic partners so that we continue to maintain this trend of economic growth and achieve all the objectives we have set for ourselves," Ciuca said.