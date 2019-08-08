PM Dancila: 12 large-scale projects under coordination of recently created Department for infrastructure projects monitoring

The Department for the development, promotion and monitoring of infrastructure investment projects has 12 large-scale projects under its coordination, said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila

"With regard to investments, I want to convey a very clear message. The implementation of investment projects will continue and we have already taken a set of measures to boost the works. There are 12 large-scale projects under the coordination of the recently created Department for the development, promotion and monitoring of infrastructure investment projects, with works being carefully monitored, so that the projects be completed in the shortest time possible," PM Dancila said on Thursday at the opening of the government meeting.

The Premier gave some examples of recent accomplishments, reviewing also the progress made in tourism investments after the government improved the procedure for the financing and development of projects in this sector. Dancila also announced that the Tourism Ministry will sign next week in Calarasi an 86 million lei financing contract "for the construction of a Danube tourist port, to stimulate tourism in this area".