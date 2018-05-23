PM Dancila: 288.02 million euros have entered Romania's coffers as reimbursements of EAFRD payments

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that 288.02 million euros have entered Romania's coffers as reimbursements of payments related to the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

She added that Romania reached 17pct in the absorption of European funds, approaching the European average of 18pct."There is more good news: on May 22, 2018, 288.02 million euros were payed into the national accounts of Romania, representing the reimbursement of payments related to the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. This amount is added to the amount of 1.85 billion euros so far received for agriculture. That was possible by granting subsidies on time - and I want to congratulate [agriculture] Minister Daea - and also by a careful follow-up of rural development projects," said Dancila at the beginning of a government meeting .She pointed out that "from the beginning of 2018 Romania has received 2.14 billion euros, representing 67pct of the amount scheduled to be accessed from the EU by Romania's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development."Speaking of European funds, I want to reiterate what Minister Rovana Plumb said last night that Romania has reached 17pct in the absorption of European funds, so we are approaching fast the European average of 18pct," added Dancila.