PM Dancila asked if she would pardon Dragnea: It is out of the question

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday said that if she became Romania's President she wouldn't pardon former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

Asked in a show on Adevarul Live if she would pardon Liviu Dragnea in case she became President of Romania, after the November elections, Dancila said: "It is out of the question. No."Dancila voiced herself saddened by the action in court through which Dragnea challenges her leadership of the PSD."It is not a decision of the former [PSD] chairman that brings us joy. It is a saddening decision. I am positive these things would not go beyond this, as we have fulfilled all legal norms. (...) I haven't talked to Mr. Dragnea since before his arrest. I don't know what the arguments are based on which he takes this demarche. I saw someone last night saying that I discuss, that I receive from that place... I haven't discussed with him after his arrest, I had absolutely no conversation with Mr. Dragnea and it is regrettable that there are people who resort to these kind of things that lack any shadow of truth," the PSD Chairwoman said.