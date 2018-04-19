PM Dancila at Tulip Symphony: Such initiatives contribute to nationwide promotion of traditions

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attended the opening ceremony of the 41st edition of the Tulip Symphony festival in Pitesti, Arges County, on Friday, saying that such events contribute to the nationwide promotion of valuable traditions and people.

"The Tulip Symphony is an event that has become a tradition. For more than four decades, the image of Pitesti has been assimilated to this spring and flower celebration. The Tulip Symphony is a symbol for your community and I want to thank all those who over time have contributed to the organisation of this event," said Dancila.She voiced support for such initiatives, pointing out that they "create added value, promote cohesion and contribute to national and international promotion of places, traditions and valuable people."Also attending was Interior Minister Carmen Dan, who was impressed by the event."The Tulip Symphony comforts the soul, bringing joy to everyone's eyes. Creating such an event, loving flowers, mean being a beautiful man. Such an event under the sign of the Greater Union Centennial has a special significance because now, more than ever, we have to preserve traditions and cherish authentic values," said Dan.Deputy Prime Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu said that the Tulip Symphony is not just a temporary exhibition, but "a unitary concept of promoting the wonderful natural terraces of Pitesti."She said that, in the Centennial Year, this festival, as well as the Florica Villa of the Bratianus and Curtea de Arges Monastery, should be regarded as symbols. "We, all of us, all Romanians, have to take care of them, for the future generations," added Gavrilescu.Dancila, Dan and Gavrilescu attended the opening ceremony of the Tulip Symphony, which started with a float parade. They then strolled down the centre of the city, where a trade fair of flowers and traditional products took place, stopping at several flower stands.

