PM Dancila attends inauguration of Romania-dedicated plaza in Estoril, thanks Portuguese authorities for friendship to Romanians

Premier Viorica Dancila, currently on an official visit to Portugal, participated in the inauguration of a plaza dedicated to Romania in Estoril, thanking on the occasion the Portuguese authorities for the friendship shown to the local Romanian community, the government said in a release on Thursday.

Viorica Dancila attended on Wednesday the inauguration ceremony for the Largo da Romenia plaza in Estoril, Cascais municipality of Lisbon."The event was an occasion to highlight the privileged relation between the two countries which are connected by centennial-long diplomatic relations, cultural and historic ties, and which are working together to relaunch their future relations," the release states.The head of the government expressed hopes that Romania and Portugal "will further improve their relations as close partners and active EU members driven by joint aspirations, interests and visions regarding multiple common important files."Premier Dancila also thanked the Portuguese authorities and extended personal thanks to Cascais mayor Carlos Carreiras "for the openness shown to Romania and the friendship shown to the Romanian community in Portugal," the release states.According to the government, Cascais, which celebrates this year its 650th anniversary, also accommodates a school of the Romanian community and has started negotiations for a twinning agreement with the Romanian mountain resort of Sinaia.The government said that particularly in the year of the Great Union Centennial, Cascais and Estoril are of special interest to Romania, given that many Romanian personalities have lived here: writer and philosopher Lucian Blaga, religion scholar, philosopher and writer Mircea Eliade, writer Elena Vacarescu and King Carol II.The round hardscape plaza dedicated to Romania is located at the heart of Estoril, next to Hotel Palacio (1930), one of the most prestigious locations in Europe that has hosted heads of state and diplomats who have designed post-war Europe, the release states.