PM Dancila: Budget revision to take place on Friday; ensures good functioning of city halls

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that the budget revision which ensures the functioning of city halls will take place on Friday, after the censure motion, so there won't be any suspicion that she would like to "please" certain counties.

"I set the Government meeting on Friday because I've heard in the public space that I am doing the revision to please certain counties and, so, to avoid any suspicion, allegation, then I decided to do the revision on Friday. The revision is already made, it is a revision which ensures a better functioning of city halls. It's not a revision that implies other chapters. (...) It's normal to carry out the Government meeting after the motion and this thing shows that we don't believe that the motion will pass, therefore, we'll do the revision without problems," Dancila stated at the Senate.