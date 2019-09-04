PM Dancila: By delaying appointment of interim ministers, Iohannis transgresses CCR decisions

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman and Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that, by delaying the appointment of the interim ministers, President Klaus Ioahnnis transgresses the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) "which consecrate the principle of cooperation and loyal collaboration between public institutions."

Dancila maintains that Romania is in a situation of "confusion and imbalance" generated by the "irresponsible and selfish" behaviour of the head of state.