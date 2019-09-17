PM Dancila: By steps taken, through involvement, courage and determination, all Romanians' incomes have grown

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday said that the steps taken by the government have led to the increase of the incomes of all Romanians, and "Romania's elders' pensions are currently higher on average by 55pct compared to December 2016".

"By the steps we have taken, through involvement, courage and determination the incomes of all Romanians have grown. The healthcare professionals, the employees in education and construction as well as from other sectors currently have much more substantial incomes as compared to 2016. We have visibly increased the pensioners' incomes. too. By raising in several stages the pension point, Romania's elders have today pensions higher by 55pct on average versus December 2016. If, at the end of 2016 the average pension was 885 RON (rd 194 EUR), currently it is worth 1,368 RON (rd 289 EUR). I wish we continue on this road, because the Romanians have the right to a better life that can only be guaranteed by the involvement of all the decision-makers. That is why at the end of last week I proposed a Pact for the Romanians' Welfare. I did not ask much, I only asked for a guarantee in black and white that the Romanians will never experience their incomes' being cut again. I have also asked for a minimum guarantee that the domestic business environment will not be choked by taxes and that its development will be further supported. Unfortunately, the Opposition leaders, headed by President Iohannis, have either chosen to ignore this document, or have put conditions to signing it in exchange for electoral advantages," Dancila said at the beginning of the gov't sitting.

She added that these politicians have demonstrated that they care not about the peoples' fate and that "they are not capable of committing an act of normality for Romanians if there is nothing to gain from there".

"Or worse, they have shown that, for lack of a ruling programme, their only plan is the austerity one, of taxes and cuts. I'm absolutely against such a perspective and I thank once again the people who have understood that the Romanians' welfare is non-negotiable and have joined this commitment in the interest of the citizens. I once again call on all those who have the power to assume, to join me in this objective that must be compulsory for anybody who comes to ask for the citizens' vote," Dancila added.