Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reaffirmed on Tuesday that the censure motion will not be adopted by the Parliament and emphasized that those Social Democrat MPs who vote "for" means they betray the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"I reaffirm what I said yesterday: the motion will not pass, but of course that this is the conjugated effort of all the colleagues in the PSD", said Viorica Dancila, at the end of the PSD's Executive Committee meeting.

When asked if the Social Democrat MPs that vote for the censure motion will be excluded from the party, she said "Those who vote for the censure motion means they are betraying the PSD, they betray the efforts of all party colleagues, they betray the hopes of mayors who want to implement the projects with which they came to the electorate, they betray the stability of this country and I believe that this cannot be overlooked.