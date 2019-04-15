PM Dancila congratulates Israeli PM Netanyahu for results obtained in 9 April elections

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila congratulated on Tuesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the results obtained in the elections of 9 April, the two of them discussing also about the organisation of a joint government meeting according to Agerpres.

"Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a phone conversation on Tuesday with Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, during which she congratulated her counterpart for the results obtained in the elections of 9 April 2019. The two high officials also discussed about the good relations between the two countries, with an emphasis on the organisation, this year, of the next joint Government meeting (G2G), which will reconfirm the political commitment of the two Executives to develop and diversify cooperation actions, as well as the special nature of the bilateral relation," a Government release sent to AGERPRES informs.According to the quoted source, the inter-governmental consultations will represent a good opportunity to discuss joint projects in areas related to regional cooperation."Furthermore, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the results obtained so far by Romania's Presidency at the Council of the European Union, but also topical subjects included on the international agenda," reads the release.